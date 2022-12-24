Report: National Guard’s Last Paycheck Before Christmas Delayed Because of Billions Sent to Ukraine

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

You’ll be thrilled to know that heroic Americans are getting their last paycheck before Christmas late, thanks to Zelensky, and our government’s massive and unhealthy obsession with all things Ukraine. The National Guard sent a notice to troops that their “Christmas check” will be late, thanks to the additional BILLIONS Biden, and the RINOs voted to send (again) to the world’s most famous “war actor.” The Post Millennial reported that on Friday it was revealed that the Biden administration failed to pay numerous National Guard troops their final year end pay on time during the week of Christmas. The failure



Read More...