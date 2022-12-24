[VIDEO] If You Think You’re Gonna Outrun a Moose in 3-Feet of Snow, Guess Again…

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

How fast can you run in 3 feet of snow? I can’t run fast in 0 feet of snow, so you don’t want to see me trying to do that in 3 feet, that’s for sure. But humans aren’t built for that type of sport — at least nowadays. So, if you ever find yourself in a situation when you need to outrun a moose in 3 feet of snow, you’re probably going to be in a bit of trouble, because as big, and “bulky” as moose are, man, those creatures can move. I don’t think moose get enough attention



Read More...