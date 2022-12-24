WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moments of the Year 2022

December 24, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Dear readers, Thank you for tuning in each week to watch our video compilations of President Joe Biden's most troubling senior moments. When we started this series in July, we honestly weren't sure if there would be enough content to keep it going on a weekly basis. We needn't have worried so much, as Biden has consistently engaged in behavior that would in any other context oblige his family members to check him into an assisted living facility for incompetent seniors. The post WATCH: Joe Biden’s Senior Moments of the Year 2022 appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



