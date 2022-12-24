Where Price Hikes Are Causing More Stress This Christmas

For many, this Christmas will be marked not only by a tentative return to normality as covid-related restrictions have eased up around the world, but also by the general increase in prices, which will undoubtedly affect purchases and celebrations this year.

As Statista's Anna Fleck reports, according to an Ipsos study carried out in 12 countries, an average of 85 percent of the surveyed respondents said that they feel excited about the end of year celebrations, with a third saying that they are even more excited than last year.

But at the same time, that enthusiasm is running counter to the levels of stress respondents feel in light of the current levels of inflation. On average, nearly nine in ten respondents said they feel stressed about the impact of rising prices, and 55 percent are more stressed than last year.

As Statista's chart below shows, stress is most widespread in Romania, where three quarters (74 percent) of the country’s respondents said that thanks to price increases they feel more stressed this year about the end-of-year and Christmas celebrations than in 2021.

Although the share of people saying they are more stressed this year is still high in the United States, it is somewhat lower at 50 percent, while Brazil has the lowest among the nations analyzed, at 28 percent.

Financial worries will undoubtedly impact what Christmas will look like for many this year, as, on average globally, half of those surveyed expect rising costs to have a significant bearing on their holiday shopping and 40 percent say the same for their celebrations.