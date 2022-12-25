The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Die Hard: ‘Twas a Christmas Movie

December 25, 2022   |   Tags: ,

Is Die Hard a Christmas movie? The answer is obviously yes, and not just because it takes place on Christmas eve. The movie's underlying themes—overcoming adversity in pursuit of family reunification and reconciliation—are quit common for holiday fare.

For those who remain doubters, CNN's Jake Tapper makes the case on Twitter–and in rhyme no less. The thread begins here:

The original thread is from a few years ago, but Tapper has added an update:

The post Die Hard: 'Twas a Christmas Movie appeared first on Reason.com.


