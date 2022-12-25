Going in 2023, The Border Issue Should Be At The Forefront Since We Defend Other Nation’s Borders

December 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The US-Mexican border continues to be in a state of crisis, with the Biden Administration’s policies being condemned for only exacerbating an already difficult situation. Immigration is an issue that has long been pervasive in America, but decades of ineffective enforcement and inadequate resources have meant that those seeking asylum – even before the Covid-19 pandemic – frequently find themselves living in overcrowded facilities for extended periods without access to appropriate medical care. The question then becomes how we address this problem efficiently and humanely while also keeping our citizens safe. To do this, it’s necessary to identify gaps in



Read More...