Number Of Superyachts In Caribbean Double As Rich Enjoy Lavish Year-End Parties

The ultra-wealthy packed their bags earlier this month and jumped on superyachts to escape the cold weather. Many of these yachts have sailed to the Caribbean for Christmas. Some wealthy folks like to bounce from island to island, while others stay in lavish marinas on tiny islands and enjoy warm weather and partying. Besides Christmas, rich folks stay through New Year, hosting fancy end-of-the-year parties on their yachts or island homes.

Bloomberg shipping data shows the number of yachts in the Caribbean doubled in December from the previous month. There are more than 200 luxury vessels throughout the islands, compared with just 81 in November.

Despite market turmoil and one of the worst years since the global financial crisis for the 60/40 portfolio, some high-net wealth folks appear unscathed.

"On the other side of the world, the number of yachts in the Maldives has also spiked for the holidays, with the 290-foot Lauren L being the largest of the 17 luxury vessels dropping anchor there," Bloomberg said.