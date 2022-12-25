Sins Of Joe Biden Are Destroying America’s Foreign Policy Beyond Recognition

December 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

President Joe Biden’s credibility is deteriorating as international issues worsen. There have been many challenges for Joe Biden during his first term as president. Any international leader entrusted with undoing the harm caused by COVID-19 and its accompanying mitigating measures would undoubtedly have their hands busy, but many of the problems facing the Biden administration were self-inflicted. For instance, the U.S. military’s departure from Afghanistan was a complete failure. The attempt, such as it was, resulted in the deaths of American soldiers, the abandonment of equipment worth millions of dollars, and the humiliation of the United States in front of



Read More...