Thinking of a Permanent Italian Vacation? One Town Will Pay You 30K to Move There

December 25, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

One ancient Italian town is planning to offer $30,000 to new residents who purchase a home there. The town of Presicce-Acquaria is creating the program in a bid to preserve […] The post Thinking of a Permanent Italian Vacation? One Town Will Pay You 30K to Move There appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...