Amy Grant’s Blatant Disregard for the Word of God: Good Thing Amy Grant is NOT the Standard!

“Because he hath appointed a day, in the which he will judge the world in righteousness by that man whom he hath ordained; whereof he hath given assurance unto all men, in that he hath raised him from the dead.” -Acts 17:31 Having been in the music business for over 30 years of my life, …



Read More...