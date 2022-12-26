Brickbat: Speaking Freely

The University of Idaho has agreed to pay $90,000 to settle a free-speech lawsuit brought by three members of the school's Christian Legal Society and the group's faculty adviser. The school issued a no-contact order against the four after a female student complained the students harassed her. The female student had asked the CLS students why they opposed gay marriage. They explained they believed the Bible supports only marriage between a man and a woman. One of them later left a note for the female student offering to discuss the matter further.

