Scholars Believe Cain Murdered Abel Out In A Field So The Elf On The Shelf Wouldn’t See It

December 26, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

LUXEMBOURG — Recent discoveries have revealed a motive behind Cain's decision to murder his brother Abel out in an open field. While it was long assumed that Cain chose this location due to its convenience — as Cain was a farmer and Abel was a shepherd, making fields an area the brothers had in common — scholars now agree that it is most likely that Cain murdered Abel in a field so their family's Elf on the Shelf would not see it.



