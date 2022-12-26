Yes, Sean Hannity Screwed Us Over…But Before You Go Ballistic, Read This…

December 26, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The left is on a quest to make everyone believe that the 2020 and 2022 lections are the fairest in the land… and they just got some help from Sean Hannity, who said under oath, that he did not believe President Trump’s claims of election fraud. Does Sean Hannity believe that Joe Biden won 81 million legal votes, at a time in this country when we were flooded with an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots that went completely unsupervised? I don’t know; I have never personally heard him address that specific topic on his show – that doesn’t mean he



Read More...