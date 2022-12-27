The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

2022 Man of the Year: Dave Weigel

December 27, 2022   |   Tags:

Nothing good has ever happened because of something a journalist posted on Twitter. At least that used to be the case until June 3, 2022, when Dave Weigel logged on and pressed "retweet," thus setting in motion a chain of events that led to another (very obnoxious) journalist getting fired. The post 2022 Man of the Year: Dave Weigel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x