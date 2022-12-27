Brickbat: Shot in the Dark

December 27, 2022

Shots have been fired into Michael Gill's Milwaukee home twice this year. Both times, he reported the shootings to police. So far, they haven't solved those crimes. But Gill did get a letter from the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office saying if it happened again, the house could be declared a nuisance and Gill fined. After a local TV station contacted the district attorney on Gill's behalf, the station was told the letter was sent in error.

