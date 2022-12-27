CNN Makes Drastic Move to Avoid Another Humiliating New Years Eve

Every year, CNN makes a complete fool of themselves on New Year’s Eve, when the hosts of the NYE show, get drunk and act like complete idiots. Who can forget a drunken Don Lemon getting his ear pierced? Or Anderson Cooper slurring his words. I don’t understand why anybody at CNN thought this was a good idea, and allowed the talent to get intoxicated on live TV. But it sounds like the new Boss, Chris Licht wants to make sure that doesn’t happen this year, and he’s implemented a new rule. CNN will now be “dry” for the New Year…



