Congressman-Elect Admits To Lying About Schooling, Job History During Midterms; Won’t Step Down

December 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) admitted lying during the midterm elections about his schooling and job history, but he said he would still take office in the following Congress. Santos defeated Democratic challenger Robert Zimmerman in the November election to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district. After a New York Times investigation revealed that he had misrepresented information regarding his schooling and career history, various aspects of his résumé came under question shortly after his election. CLICK HERE FOR AN AD FREE EXPERIENCE AND ACCESS TO VIP ARTICLES “My transgressions here are enhancing my resume. Santos apologized, he told the New



Read More...