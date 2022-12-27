Supreme Court Sides With Trump Era Title 42 For Now

December 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court upheld the Trump administration's immigration policy, Title 42, allowing federal officers to continue deportations of unauthorized migrants. After lower courts concluded Title 42 may come to an end, the Supreme Court agreed, 5-4, to decide later this term whether several Republican-led states should be permitted to intervene in defense of the policy. The policy at the border that permits for rapid expulsions of migrants is being maintained pending the outcome of pending lawsuits, thanks to an order issued by Chief Justice John Roberts.



