[VIDEO] Trans Granddaughter Tearfully Reads Letter From Grandmother Explaining Why She Won’t Be Calling Her “Mike”

December 27, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

I feel so bad for elderly folks who are forced to face the gender confusion “trend” happening in our country right now. The left is pushing so much “sexual junk” on kids, from twerking drag queens to gender dysmorphia, and many grandparents now must confront very uncomfortable issues pertaining to sexuality with their grandkids. And it really shouldn’t be this way. And one grandmother is dealing with this very issue, where her “transitioning” granddaughter wants to be called “Mike” now, and she just couldn’t do it. She refused, and she wrote her granddaughter a heartfelt message, explaining why. The letter



Read More...