Biden Says Ending Title 42 "Long Overdue" After Supreme Court Decision

In response to a recent 5-4 Supreme Court decision to keep the Title 42 illegal immigration law in place, Joe Biden begrudgingly stated that while the federal government is required to continue enforcing them, the removal of covid-based restrictions is 'long overdue'.

The comment represents even more proof that Biden and Democrats are intent on creating an open migration environment and will do nothing to secure the border.

It should be noted that the Biden Administration continues to promote pandemic fear-mongering despite the fact that the vast majority of the country has moved on.

Yet, when it comes to the disastrous flood of illegal migrants invading the southern border the White House is not at all concerned about the spread of covid and continues to ignore the crisis.

It is this kind of hypocrisy that leaves border states with little option other than to bus the migrants they can't send back across the border over to Democrat run sanctuary cities.

Dissenting opinions from the Supreme Court's decision argue that the crisis on the border is not a "covid crisis", therefore Title 42 serves no purpose.

They acknowledge the crisis exists, but since it is not covid related they (and Biden) want to remove the only legal tool available to deter migrants from skipping across the border with the expectation of a free ride and welfare benefits.

Numerous officials including the Democrat Mayor of El Paso (an epicenter of the border calamity) have admitted that the end of Title 42 would result in a massive spike in migrant caravans well beyond what the US is already dealing with.

Keeping the law in place is essential if the threat is to be averted.