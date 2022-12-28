Report Warns Risk Of Nuclear War At Its Highest Since US Nuked Japan

Authored by Dave DeCamp via AntiWar.com,

A Swedish group that assesses catastrophic risks warned in its annual report this year that the risk of nuclear weapons use is higher today than at any point since the US dropped nuclear weapons on Japan in 1945, AFP reported on Tuesday.

Kennette Benedict, an advisor to the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists who led the report for the Global Challenges Foundation, said the risk of nuclear war was greater than during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

DOD file image

The report warned that an all-out nuclear exchange would send enough dust in the air to block sunlight resulting in "a period of chaos and violence, during which most of the surviving world population would die from hunger."

President Biden acknowledged the risk back in October when he said the chances of nuclear "armageddon" are higher today than at any point since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Despite his recognition of the danger of his policy of supporting Ukraine against Russia, Biden continues to escalate US involvement in the war, and there is no end in sight to the fighting.

Ukraine’s war effort is entirely reliant on Western support, and the US is not just sending weapons but also providing training, intelligence, and other kinds of targeting support.

According to recent media reports, the Pentagon now tacitly backs Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory, and the CIA is directing sabotage operations inside Russia.

Russian officials have made clear that they believe they are not just fighting Ukrainian forces in the war but also the US and NATO. This means Russia has the pretext to launch strikes on the US and NATO, although there’s no sign that such a decision has been made.

Clip from a 1975 short documentary by John Pilger that exposes the insanity behind the US nuclear program during the Cold War.



Secret Plans for Nuclear War: "In case one of them goes mad...the other man must shoot him" (1975)https://t.co/tQ8laXzXDA pic.twitter.com/8XwnYS41Qz — Michael Peifer (@flakyfarseer) December 18, 2022

If Russia eventually chooses to retaliate by using conventional weapons against NATO, the conflict could quickly spiral into nuclear war. If Moscow decides to use a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, most experts believe it would lead to a nuclear exchange between the US and Russia.