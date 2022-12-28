The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Should Whoopi Goldberg Get Fired from ‘The View’? Critics Draw Comparisons to Kanye West

December 28, 2022

Well-grounded accusations of anti-Semitism got Kanye West, also known as Ye, canceled. But Whoopi Goldberg is getting a pass? The co-star and ringleader of ABC’s afternoon hen fest “The View” […] The post Should Whoopi Goldberg Get Fired from 'The View'? Critics Draw Comparisons to Kanye West appeared first on The Western Journal.


