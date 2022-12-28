The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Outstanding Treason, Childhood Abuse & Adherence To The UN Awards (Video)

December 28, 2022   |   Tags: , ,
The Common Core Diva Lynne Taylor joins me in this Rotten to the Core episode to warn and to hand out this years BS & Horse Hockey Awards for those in government and NGOs who are attacking the people, committing treason and abusing children to advance the United Nations’ wicked agenda of world government. Sons …


