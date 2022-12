Thousands Of Spirit Airlines Passengers Disappointed Their Flights Weren’t Canceled

December 28, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

U.S. — A harsh winter storm has swept the nation, disrupting travel plans, canceling flights, and leaving thousands disappointed and stranded at the airport. Passengers for Spirit Airlines on the other hand were disappointed to learn that their flights had not been canceled and were moving along as scheduled.



