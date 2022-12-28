Transportation Department Begins Review Of Southwest’s Mass Flight Cancellations – Is It Really Just About The Weather?

December 28, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

This story makes me wonder if what is going on with Southwest is much more than a mere weather issue, considering that just a little over a year ago there seemed to be a rebellion brewing at Southwest over the experimental COVID shot mandates, as well as one of their “fully vaccinated” flight attendants dying …



Read More...