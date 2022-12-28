Twitter Suppressed “Legitimate Content” At The Commands Of…

The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Those who rule over everyone else suggested that a social media platform start censoring “legitimate content” to maintain a grip on the official narrative. The Twitter files are proving what most of us already knew: the United States government is a tyrannical dictatorship that stops at nothing to silence and censor those who disagree. Since …


