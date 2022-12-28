Watch: Bill Gates’ Granddaughter Must Hate Him…Why Else Would She Post This Embarrassing Video?

December 28, 2022

I am convinced that Bill Gates’ granddaughter is an undercover conservative who despises her globalist grandfather, and that’s why she posted this very awkward and embarrassing clip of her famous grandpa, looking like a complete doofus, on TikTok. There’s really no other explanation. Because now the world can see, beyond any shadow of a doubt that Bill Gates has “moobs” and is a very, very uncoordinated and unhealthy-looking man. I think Bill probably needs to eat some real meat and cut back on the chemicals and soy, big time. Gates has been in the news recently, for attacking Elon Musk



