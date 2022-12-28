Wife Arrested and Charged With Murdering Her Outspoken Conservative Husband On Christmas Day

December 28, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

These two had what many thought was the perfect all-American life. They looked like a successful, happy couple. But all of that came crashing down on Christmas Day when a murder took place in their beautiful home, and now a New Jersey woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband, who was a very prominent and outspoken Republican community leader and volunteer. She claims the two were in a fight on Christmas night when the shots rang out. That’s what she told the 911 dispatcher when she called to report what had happened. Press of Atlantic City reported that



Read More...