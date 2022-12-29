2022 Man of the Year: Sam Folsom

December 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

2022 was not a kind year for the reputation of America’s oldest generations. Time and again, we saw this country’s elderly denizens cling to positions of power, sacrificing not just their own dignity but that of our institutions in the process. Take for example the 89-year-old senior senator from California, who has forgotten her longtime colleagues’ names. And our 80-year-old president, instead of spending his time with his grandkids, refuses to acknowledge one of them even exists. The post 2022 Man of the Year: Sam Folsom appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...