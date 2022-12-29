Brickbat: Talk About Great Timing

December 29, 2022 | Tags: Climate Change, REASON

New York's Climate Action Council has ruled that all homes built after 2025 must have energy-efficient electric heat pumps or other heating systems that do not use fossil fuels. After 2030, owners of existing homes with heating systems that burn natural gas, propane, or heating oil will no longer be able to have them repaired and must replace them if they break with units that don't use fossil fuels. The council was established under a 2019 law to determine how the state will meet its greenhouse gas emissions targets.

