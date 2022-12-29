Manipulation! Four Ways The Mainstream Media Lied To Us In 2022

December 29, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Journalists are supposed to inform the public. That is the job of what has been referred to as the Fourth Estate. They are supposed to expose the crimes of the state against the people. But something is very wrong with our mainstream media. Journalists and their institutions have upended their traditional roles and decided to side with the political power against the people. We are just beginning to see the ugly truth with the release of the Twitter Files, but more importantly in the mainstream media reaction to what should be the biggest story of the century: silence. Watch today's all-new Liberty Report:



Read More...