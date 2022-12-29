The US Congress Gave Standing Ovations To A Nazi Thug

The corrupt, genocidal Nazi leader of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, was recently given several standing ovations by members of Congress at the U.S. Capitol. House leaders even set aside the rules requiring appropriate attire for admittance to “The People’s House” and let the little tyrant wear his Naziesque combat fatigues when addressing our representatives. Of course, …



Read More...