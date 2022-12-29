Watch: New Batch Of Stealth Fighters Delivered To Russian Aerospace Forces

Russia's state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced a new batch of Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighters had been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to EurAsian Times.

"A new batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets has been delivered under a major contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. This aircraft is the future of Russian military aviation, embodies advanced technologies and design solutions. It has super maneuverability, is barely noticeable, can destroy air and ground targets, detect the enemy from long distances and operate in network-centric warfare," Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec, the Russian state-owned technology company, said in a statement.

UAC didn't elaborate on how many Su-57 were delivered in the latest batch. Still, some on Twitter who posted images of the jets speculated at least four.

The United Aircraft Corporation announced that KnAAZ delivered another batch of Su-57 fighters to the Russian Air Force. The video appears to show four fighters. https://t.co/gKQs7gCojP pic.twitter.com/FLairgoyHK — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 28, 2022

A new serial batch of SU-57 felons has been delivered to the Russian aerospace forces. pic.twitter.com/fsrrJHItiS — ayden (@squatsons) December 28, 2022

In May, two Su-57s were delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces. It's believed 6 to 15 Su-57s are already operational. Over the next five years, Russia plans for 76 Su-57 fighters.

Russia's first stealth-capable fighter plane will eventually replace fourth-generation MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft though production is very slow. Perhaps the tweet explains why...

This comparison of the Su-57 production line versus the F-35 production line really sums up the most important difference between these aircraft.

One is the most technologically advanced fighter in the world. The other is practically artisanal. pic.twitter.com/pGAYJauVUj — Alex Hollings (@AlexHollings52) October 1, 2022

For all the times Moscow touts its new weapon systems, these fifth-generation fighters have been widely absent from Ukrainian airspace since the invasion.