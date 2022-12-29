The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: New Batch Of Stealth Fighters Delivered To Russian Aerospace Forces

December 29, 2022   |   Tags:
Watch: New Batch Of Stealth Fighters Delivered To Russian Aerospace Forces

Russia's state-controlled United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) announced a new batch of Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation fighters had been delivered to the Russian Aerospace Forces, according to EurAsian Times

"A new batch of fifth-generation Su-57 fighter jets has been delivered under a major contract with the Russian Ministry of Defense. This aircraft is the future of Russian military aviation, embodies advanced technologies and design solutions. It has super maneuverability, is barely noticeable, can destroy air and ground targets, detect the enemy from long distances and operate in network-centric warfare," Sergey Chemezov, CEO of Rostec, the Russian state-owned technology company, said in a statement. 

UAC didn't elaborate on how many Su-57 were delivered in the latest batch. Still, some on Twitter who posted images of the jets speculated at least four. 

In May, two Su-57s were delivered to Russian Aerospace Forces. It's believed 6 to 15 Su-57s are already operational. Over the next five years, Russia plans for 76 Su-57 fighters. 

Russia's first stealth-capable fighter plane will eventually replace fourth-generation MiG-29 and Su-27 aircraft though production is very slow. Perhaps the tweet explains why... 

For all the times Moscow touts its new weapon systems, these fifth-generation fighters have been widely absent from Ukrainian airspace since the invasion. 

Tyler Durden Thu, 12/29/2022 - 20:00


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x