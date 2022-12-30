2022 Men of the Year: The Jews

December 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On Oct. 8, Kanye West went on Twitter and issued a declaration of war against "the Jews." "I’m a bit sleepy tonight," he wrote. "But when I wake up I’m going death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE." The backlash was immediate. Within 24 hours, the Nazi-loving rapper lost over $1 billion in sponsorships, in the swiftest defeat of an enemy of the Jewish people since the Arab armies lost the Six Day War. The post 2022 Men of the Year: The Jews appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



