Biden Family Disowns Hunter's 4-Year-Old Daughter, Remains "Estranged From The Child"

The Biden family has remained "estranged" from Hunter Biden's 4-year-old daughter, and 'seemingly wants nothing to do with the child,' according to the Daily Beast, citing the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette.

The woman who mothered Hunter's secret lovechild, Lunden Alexis Roberts, filed paperwork on Tuesday requesting that an Arkansas court allow the child, Navy Joan Roberts, be given the Biden name, claiming that the toddler would "benefit from carrying the Biden family name" because it's "now synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute, and politically powerful."

The Bidens, meanwhile, have completely ignored the President's grandchild - striking her attendance from the 46th presidential inauguration and allegedly refusing to offer security aid to the mother-daughter pair, despite domestic violence threats from Roberts' ex.

The filing cites President Biden, Jill Biden and Hunter's late brother Beau as examples of successful individuals bearing the last name, and says that the Biden family remains "estranged from the child. To the extent this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably be known to the world as the child of the defendant and member of the prestigious Biden family."

Roberts, originally from Batesville and an Arkansas State University graduate, met Hunter Biden while she was living in Washington, D.C., and worked for him, Lancaster previously said. The child, initially referred to in the case as "Baby Doe," was born in August 2018; the paternity suit followed in May 2019, days after Hunter Biden's marriage to a South African filmmaker, the former Melissa Cohen. A DNA test showed, "with near scientific certainty," that Biden is Baby Doe's father, Judge Holly Meyer declared in a January 2020 order. That month the parties agreed on temporary child support until the issue was resolved. -Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette

Hunter Biden wrote in his 2021 book "Beautiful Things" that he fought Roberts' paternity suit because, being a crackhead, he had no recollection of the incident that led to the pregnancy.

Photo via the Daily Mail

"The other women I'd been with during rampages since my divorce were hardly the dating type. We would satisfy our immediate needs and little else," wrote Hunter, adding "I'm not proud of it."

According to Roberts, Hunter has a "long, and lengthy, history of attempting to avoid discovery by filing endless and recurrent motions for protective orders. Additionally, this case was finally resolved the first time when this court denied the defendant's motion for a protective order relating to discovery."

Roberts has requested a list of Hunter's residences for the past 10 years, along with vehicles he's owned or driven for the past five years in order to obtain evidence of his "well-established history of a lavish lifestyle."

"[Biden] objects and refuses to provide all the requested information. Instead, [Biden] seeks a protective order," reads a filing. She's also requested information related to a federal investigation into Hunter's "tax affairs."

"This information is relevant to determine if, as Federal authorities insinuated, the defendant failed to disclose all his income as this goes to earning capability and Mr. Biden's credibility."