BREAKING: Suspect Arrested in Murder of 4 College Students…

We don’t know a lot right now, but I am sure we will soon…however, it looks like the cops have got their murderer in the case of the 4 college students who were stabbed to death in Idaho. Police have arrested a man by the name of Bryan Christoper Kohberger. He’s 28-year-old, and a college student, but not at the University of Idaho. It’s been about a month and a half since the quadruple murders, and it’s a relief to see that they caught the alleged bad guy. I was starting to think this case was going to go cold.



