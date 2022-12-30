Chicago PMI Bounces But Remains Worst December Since 2015
December 30, 2022 | Tags: ZEROHEDGEChicago PMI Bounces But Remains Worst December Since 2015
The final macro datapoint of 2022 just printed and it was better than expected with Chicago PMI bouncing from 37.2 to 44.9 (considerably better than the 40.0 expected), but remaining deep in contraction territory...
This is the worst December print for the Chicago PMI since 2015...
Under the hood, the headline index rose despite only four components rising versus last month:
Prices paid rose at a slower pace; signaling expansion
New orders fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Employment fell at a faster pace; signaling contraction
Inventories fell and the direction reversed; signaling contraction
Supplier deliveries rose and the direction reversed; signaling expansion
Production fell at a slower pace; signaling contraction
Order backlogs rose and the direction reversed; signaling expansion
Stocks stumbled in true 'good' news is 'bad' news fashion...
But we suspect the 3835 level for the S&P 500 will prove critical today.