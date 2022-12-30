Democrats Released Trump’s Tax Returns, Now Their Dirty Trick Could Backfire in Their Face

December 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Yet another Trump witch hunt has concluded not with a bang but a whimper. The Democrat-controlled House Ways and Means Committee released thousands of pages of former President Donald Trump’s […] The post Democrats Released Trump's Tax Returns, Now Their Dirty Trick Could Backfire in Their Face appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...