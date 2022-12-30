The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mesmerizing Photos Show Homes Encased in Ice After Massive Winter Storm Pummeled Region

December 30, 2022   |   Tags:

It looked like something out of the C.S. Lewis classic “The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe,” where it’s always winter in Narnia but never Christmas. Unfortunately, the massive blizzard […] The post Mesmerizing Photos Show Homes Encased in Ice After Massive Winter Storm Pummeled Region appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x