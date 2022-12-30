Mockingbird Media Admits Chemtrail Terraforming is Happening Right Now to “Fight Climate Change”

December 30, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

For decades, many claimed that people who believed in chemtrails were “conspiracy theorists,” despite the fact that government documents from the US Senate have verified the existence of them, as well as the intent of what they are purposed to do since the 1940s. The CIA-controlled Mockingbird media has been covering for the conspirators for …



Read More...