President Trump is Hosting a Very Intertesting and Powerful Guest On New Year’s Eve…

December 30, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

It’s so fitting that they called Jair Bolsonaro “Tropical Trump.” He won his election in much the same way Trump did. He caught the establishment off guard, and was a leader of the people, with a “Brazil First” agenda. And in the end, the establishment globalists took out Bolsonaro with the same tactics used to take out President Trump. And now, life is repeating itself once again… The man who “lost” his election to a communist puppet, is skipping the phony inauguration and heading to Mar-a-Lago to spend New Year’s Eve with President Trump. Three years ago, President Trump did



