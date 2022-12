Tower Of The Flock- We Are Past Christmas But We Are Not Past The Lessons That Must Avail!

“Behold the Lamb of God, which taketh away the sin of the world.” -John 1:29 There are so many traditional images we have surrounding the birth of Jesus Christ, the Word made flesh (born a sinless human being) and dwelling among us in order to save us from sin (Matthew 1:21). We see images of …



Read More...