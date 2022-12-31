12 Questions For The End Of The Year

Authored by Lawrence Kadish via The Gatestone Institute,

It has been a year of history-making events that could easily distract the casual observer from focusing on truth, facts and reality.

To best ground oneself at the end of the year, it is always wise to ask ourselves questions that may lead us to better understand the issues, people and events that will define the next twelve months.

Consider.

What is your understanding of:

The sacred pledge of the oath of office? Dark money? The Commander in Chief? The national debt? Historic inflation? Pork Barrel? The nation's energy crisis? Fifth Columnists? Techno billionaires? China's 21st Century vision? Gerrymandering? Crypto manipulation?

The list is as endless as the daily headlines that define the global news cycle.

More importantly, these questions suggest the need for shared political literacy at a time when there are forces that would diminish our nation through internal and external forces.

America remains a global beacon of freedom and democracy.

However, we will need to identify and defend ourselves from a spectrum of challenges if we expect to keep that light strong and bright in the twelve months to come.