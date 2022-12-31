2022 Man of the Year: Steven Sweeney

December 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

We don't know much about Steven Sweeney, whose daughter, Sydney, stars in HBO's psychedelic teen sexcapade Euphoria. The actress has described her dear old dad as being "in the medical field," and says he raised his children to be "religious." He hasn't shared a photo on Instagram since September 2018, but his now-dormant profile is a menagerie of cute dogs and posts about weed.



