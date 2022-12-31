Disgusting Minor Mutilation Bill Goes Into Effect on January 1 – Children in Great Danger the Moment They Enter California

December 31, 2022 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Devil’s dark gift is abject freedom. Tragically, on New Year’s Day, California will officially become the Devil’s playground. In September, Governor Gavin Newsom signed into law Democratic Senator Scott […] The post Disgusting Minor Mutilation Bill Goes Into Effect on January 1 - Children in Great Danger the Moment They Enter California appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...