Everyone Is Guilty As Charged Except The Guilty Who Orchestrated It – Even When FBI Informant Ray Epps Admits To Being The Orchestrator

“The orchestrated events of January 6 (FBI informant Ray Epps admits to it): 725 arrested, 165 plead guilty, 145 misdemeanors and Donald Trump, the leader of the “coup” is running for president.” Friends, I honestly can say, with every fiber of my being, that I do not understand the American people when it comes to …



Read More...