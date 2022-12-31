If This David Icke Video From 1998 Had Been Made Today, It Would Have Made Even More Sense

December 31, 2022

We’ve covered old videos of Alex Jones talking about the New World Order two decades ago. His predictions were called “conspiracy theories” then. Today, they’d be called the news, and not the “fake news” type that we’re so accustomed in our post-truth society.

David Icke was doing pretty much the same thing from across the pond. Watch this video from 1998 and compare it to what’s actually happening now. Spooky stuff.

This is a David Icke video from 1998. Everything he said is playing out right now…. pic.twitter.com/2VWYTBlKTw — The Starfire Codes (@StarfireCodes) December 31, 2022

