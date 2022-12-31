Starting Jan 1, Alabama Won’t Require A License For Concealed Carry Owners!

December 31, 2022

In the new year, concealed carry in Alabama will no longer necessitate a license. According to the Associated Press, this makes the state one of only 25 that does not mandate a permit for concealed carry. Beginning on January 1st, it will be mandatory. According to the bill’s backer, it’s solely about the permit process and people who have been determined to be unfit to own firearms will still be denied one. State Representative Shane Stringer praised the bill, claiming that it would be “a major step to help the average law-abiding individual” by removing the need for a



