The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

The Strange Case of Andrew Tate: Celebrity Detained by Police, Posts Ominous 5-Word Message

December 31, 2022   |   Tags:

Professional kickboxer and online celebrity Andrew Tate, his brother Tristan, and two others have been detained by Romanian authorities on charges of human trafficking and rape. A court agreed to […] The post The Strange Case of Andrew Tate: Celebrity Detained by Police, Posts Ominous 5-Word Message appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x