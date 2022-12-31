The US Is The Champagne-Drinking Champion Of The World

The United States and the UK are leading the way when it comes to procuring real champagne with 34.1 and 29.9 million 750 milliliter bottles imported in 2021, respectively.

As Statista's Felix Richter shows in the chart below, based on data by the trade association Comité Champagne, most of the biggest import nations are located in Europe.

With the exception of the U.S., Japan and Australia, Western European countries like Germany, Belgium and Italy are dominating last year's top 10.

This is not to say that other countries don't enjoy sparkling wine, but the numbers only refer to the higher-priced, regionally produced drink from the French region of Champagne.

The area was officially designated in 1927 and is home to winemakers like Veuve Clicquot, Moët & Chandon and Krug.

While French champagne only makes up around nine percent of the global sparkling wine consumption, it's responsible for 33 percent of the market value, generated with only 0.5 percent of the world's total vineyard area. Overall, champagne exports from France amounted to $5.7 billion in 2021, with the U.S. alone being responsible for roughly $793 million.